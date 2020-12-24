MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the 20-year prison sentence imposed on a Miami Beach businessman in a $1 billion health care fraud case.
The president’s action for 52-year-old Philip Esformes was among a group of pardons and commutations announced Tuesday night.
A White House statement said a key reason for Esformes’ commutation were allegations of prosecutorial misconduct involving seizure of office records.
The Miami Herald reported that Esformes never wrote a check to Trump or had any political relationship.
Esformes was convicted in April 2019 of most of the 26 charges brought against him, including bribery and money laundering.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kushner pardon revives ‘loathsome’ tale of tax evasion, sex
- New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies
- Trump plan to curb drug costs dealt setback in court
- Trump commutes Florida businessman’s 20-year sentence in massive health care fraud
- Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote