Trump commutes Florida businessman’s 20-year sentence in massive health care fraud

Florida

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the 20-year prison sentence imposed on a Miami Beach businessman in a $1 billion health care fraud case.

The president’s action for 52-year-old Philip Esformes was among a group of pardons and commutations announced Tuesday night.

A White House statement said a key reason for Esformes’ commutation were allegations of prosecutorial misconduct involving seizure of office records.

The Miami Herald reported that Esformes never wrote a check to Trump or had any political relationship.

Esformes was convicted in April 2019 of most of the 26 charges brought against him, including bribery and money laundering.

