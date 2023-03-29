MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (WFLA) – As tensions continue to boil between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump over speculation that DeSantis will announce his presidential run in 2024, Trump is claiming that DeSantis is preparing to launch a month-long campaign funded by Florida taxpayers.

Trump released a statement on Wednesday that said Florida residents “are asking just how much public money is being spent, on which donor planes DeSanctus is traveling, and if any of it will be reported as campaign expenditures.”

According to Politico’s Gary Fineout, DeSantis is planning on leaving Florida to campaign in several states over the next month, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, Utah, and Texas.

Along with visiting those states, Gov. DeSantis will also be traveling to Israel next month to discuss the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Israel during difficult times at their “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” event.

In his statement, Trump claimed that people are asking who’s footing the bill “for these in-kind campaign contributions.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed that DeSantis is campaigning illegally and shouldn’t be forcing Floridians to foot his traveling bill.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis is a full-time candidate for president, and he’s doing it illegally,” Cheung said in a statement. “DeSantis shouldn’t be forcing Florida taxpayers to foot the bill for this travel. He should have a campaign committee established.”

“Serious questions are also being raised about which donor planes DeSantis is flying on for all of this travel and none of this even touches the fact that DeSantis is leaving Florida at a pivotal time in the middle of the legislative session, leaving his current – and possible soon to be former – Lt. Gov. running the show,” he added.

Trump also claimed that DeSantis has used taxpayer dollars in recent weeks to travel around the country for his 2024 presidential campaign, including early voting states of Iowa and Nevada.