Trump boat parade sets sail in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC) — Supporters of President Trump from all across South Florida gathered Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.

The group is holding a boat parade in Jupiter and make its way down the Intracoastal Waterway to Mar-a-Lago.

The event is scheduled to include the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., his top campaign fundraiser, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Several boats sank Saturday during a boat parade held near Austin, Texas, to support President Trump.

The president is scheduled to visit Florida on Tuesday.