Trump boat parade sets sail in Florida

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC) — Supporters of President Trump from all across South Florida gathered Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.

The group is holding a boat parade in Jupiter and make its way down the Intracoastal Waterway to Mar-a-Lago.

The event is scheduled to include the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., his top campaign fundraiser, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Several boats sank Saturday during a boat parade held near Austin, Texas, to support President Trump.

The president is scheduled to visit Florida on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

