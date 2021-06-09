Trump, Bill O’Reilly coming to Amway Center in Orlando

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Multiple people who have spoken with Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking like he plans to mount another White House bid. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump and journalist Bill O’Reilly are heading to the Amway Center this December.

The event is part of Trump’s “History Tour.”

Just Announced: The History Tour is coming to Amway Center on Dec 12 featuring Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly. Tickets start at $100 and go on sale June 21. A limited amount of VIP and Premium seats are also available.



“In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Mr. O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad, during the four years of Mr. Trump’s presidency,” Amway Center said on its website.

The event is set for December 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. and start at $100, with a limited amount of VIP and Premium seats available.

The limited-engagement tour will also stop in Sunrise and multiple cities in Texas this December.

