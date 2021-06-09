Trump, Bill O’Reilly coming to Amway Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump and journalist Bill O’Reilly are heading to the Amway Center this December.
The event is part of Trump’s “History Tour.”
“In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Mr. O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad, during the four years of Mr. Trump’s presidency,” Amway Center said on its website.
The event is set for December 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. and start at $100, with a limited amount of VIP and Premium seats available.
The limited-engagement tour will also stop in Sunrise and multiple cities in Texas this December.
