Trump, Biden campaigns stepping up ground game in battleground Florida ahead of Election Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News) — The presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tightening in the battleground state of Florida, with recent polls showing a near tie between the two candidates.

Both campaigns are making multiple stops in the Sunshine State this week before the final presidential debate, but the outcome is more uncertain than ever.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday wrapped up another day of its fourth bus tour through the state with a stop at a “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Tallahassee. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said reaching minority voters has been a central focus of the president’s re-election bid.

“The policies of the Trump administration have benefited every community and we’re grateful for the diverse coalition we have,” said Gaetz.

On the other side, Kamala Harris also made stops in Jacksonville and Orlando this week. Biden campaign surrogate Dianne Williams-Cox was also in Jacksonville and is confident in Biden’s support from minority voters.

“We need to unify. We need to come back together. We need to build back better and we can do it,” Williams-Cox said.

Neither the Biden nor Trump campaign expects the recent New York Post story alleging the former VP played a role in his son’s foreign business ties to make a difference in the final results.

“I think many people are saying, ‘what article?’ We’ve seen this played out before, you know. The Hillary emails, the ‘this’ and the ‘that,'” said Williams-Cox.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said the social media response to the story is evidence the Trump campaign is fighting what he calls a two-front battle.

“It was basically almost impossible to find this article online as soon as it broke. Why? Because they’re trying to use their corporate money to make sure Joe Biden is elected president,” Schlapp claimed.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have acknowledged the possibility of post-election lawsuits in the event of a close race. But both expect a smooth election in Florida.

Biden and Trump face off in the final presidential debate at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Debate topics include COVID-19, race relations, American families, climate change, national security and leadership.

