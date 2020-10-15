Trump, Biden campaigns focus on Florida with several stops before election

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is your election headquarters, and Florida has become one of the main focuses for both candidates in the race to the White House.

The Trump campaign is adding more stops throughout the state, including in the Tampa Bay area.

“It’s great to be back in my home state Florida,” President Donald Trump said in Sanford Monday night during his first campaign rally since his battle with COVID-19.

Florida is a must-win for Trump. The president will be at an airport in Ft. Myers Friday afternoon.

His son is making three visits to the Tampa Bay area in eight days. Donald Trump Jr. will be in Clearwater Friday afternoon before making another stop in West Palm Beach.

Joe Biden also made a stop in South Florida a couple of days ago, where he criticized the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His handling of this pandemic has been erratic just like his presidency has been. It has prevented Florida seniors and people all across the country from getting the relief that they need,” Biden said.

The event came after the release of a NewsNation/Emerson College poll, which showed the former vice president with a slight edge over Trump.

Biden is holding a virtual town hall with North Florida farmers Thursday morning. Jill Biden will be making stops across Central Florida on Friday as well.

“Thank God we only have three more weeks to go,” Joe Biden said.

Trump Jr. will be at the Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater for a “Make America Great Again” event at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Those interested in tickets can register here.

