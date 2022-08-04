TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tractor-trailer hauling nearly 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire Thursday morning along I-4, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the 18-wheeler caught fire around 4:40 a.m. after the brakes locked up. Officials told WKMG the truck was headed westbound around mile marker 101 near the State Road 417 exit when it erupted in flames. The driver was able to pull onto the shoulder before exiting the vehicle.

Fire crews worked quickly to put out the fire which reportedly sparked a second time.

Photos shared by the Seminole County Fire Department showed what was left of the charred tractor-trailer as it sat along the right-hand shoulder of I-4. Several packages of the once frozen turkeys lay strewn across the immediate area.

Nobody was injured during the incident, according to authorities.