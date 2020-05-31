1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE UPDATES: NASA launches 2 astronauts into orbit on SpaceX rocket for historic mission Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Truck drives through Florida protesters; no serious injuries

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Florida’s capital, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started.

At one point there was a person on its hood.

Tallahassee police said Saturday that the driver was in custody and that no one was seriously injured.

Video shows the truck stopped at a traffic light, and protesters walked near it while appearing to speak to the driver. The truck then suddenly accelerated.

Lucas von Hollen says the truck revved its engine and some people moved to the side, but others didn’t and were knocked to the ground. 

“This morning, as a peaceful protest was occurring downtown along Monroe Street near the Capitol building, a vehicle proceeded into the crowd. The driver was immediately detained. As of this time, there are no known injuries. This is an extremely tense, emotional time across the nation. Mutual respect among all of us is vital. The Tallahassee Police Department supports the nonviolent gathering of protestors and will uphold their constitutional right to do so, while making every effort to maintain a safe environment for our community. We are asking anyone with information, including video, to please contact TPD. Once the investigation is complete, all information will be forwarded to State Attorney. Additional details will be made available as the investigation into this morning’s incident continues.”

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss