Truck drives through Florida protesters; no serious injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Florida’s capital, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started.

At one point there was a person on its hood.

Tallahassee police said Saturday that the driver was in custody and that no one was seriously injured.

Video shows the truck stopped at a traffic light, and protesters walked near it while appearing to speak to the driver. The truck then suddenly accelerated.

Lucas von Hollen says the truck revved its engine and some people moved to the side, but others didn’t and were knocked to the ground.

“This morning, as a peaceful protest was occurring downtown along Monroe Street near the Capitol building, a vehicle proceeded into the crowd. The driver was immediately detained. As of this time, there are no known injuries. This is an extremely tense, emotional time across the nation. Mutual respect among all of us is vital. The Tallahassee Police Department supports the nonviolent gathering of protestors and will uphold their constitutional right to do so, while making every effort to maintain a safe environment for our community. We are asking anyone with information, including video, to please contact TPD. Once the investigation is complete, all information will be forwarded to State Attorney. Additional details will be made available as the investigation into this morning’s incident continues.” Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell

LATEST STORIES: