TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are looking for anyone who may have had contact with a truck driver with ties to Florida who was indicted on child exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Todd Eric Sisk, 48, of Baxley, Georgia, was federally indicted on charges of attempted production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor, officials said.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have had contact with Sisk, who has previously lived in various parts of Florida, Ohio, and Georgia, according to the DOJ. Sisk is a truck driver with regular routes to Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, and occasionally Alabama and Tennessee.

Sisk was indicted in July, and as of Monday, remained in custody, official said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homeland Security Investigations at 866-347-2423.