LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) — A truck was destroyed by a fire Saturday night after discarded fireworks re-ignited, according to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

The fireworks re-ignited from a nearby garbage can, officials said.

While there was water in the can, it wasn’t high enough to cover all of the fireworks, according to officials.

Courtesy: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District/Facebook

Courtesy: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District/Facebook

Courtesy: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District/Facebook

Courtesy: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District/Facebook

“Even after they’ve exploded, fireworks are still dangerous until they cool down,” officials said.

People disposing of fireworks should place disposed fireworks in a metal container filled with enough water to cover all fireworks inside, and the can should be placed away from any homes or vehicles. Watch the container until the fireworks are cool.