TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Florida, many people will be filling up their gas tanks in case of disaster.

Before you go searching around town for gas, you can check GasBuddy’s Outage Tracker tool to find out which gas stations have fuel near you.

The tool shows gas stations that have fuel and power, have no power, have limited fuel options and have no fuel and power.

The tracker also shows stations with diesel and if they have electric car charging stations.

GasBuddy also lets you search gas prices by city or ZIP code and fuel type.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said tanker trucks are bringing thousands of gallons of fuel to the state.

“We had limited fuel interruptions with Hurricane Ian, but you never know how that works. We want to be able to have fuel to be able to get that back on target as soon as the storm passes,” DeSantis said during a news conference Monday.