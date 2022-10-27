MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Wednesday afternoon.

The four-vehicle crash happened just after 1 p.m. on the northbound I-75 lanes at mile marker 337.

Troopers said a Subaru and a tractor-trailer pulling a dump trailer were traveling south on I-75 and came into contact with each other.

After the tractor-trailer and Subaru collided, they traveled through the median guard rail and into the northbound lanes.

Once the cars entered the northbound lanes, troopers said a series of collisions occurred with a Ram 3500 pickup truck pulling a gooseneck trailer and a Chevrolet SUV, both were traveling north.

Troopers said that when the tractor-trailer and SUV came to a stop, they both became engulfed in flames.

The tractor-trailer driver, the pickup truck driver and the SUV driver died at the scene.

On Thursday, troopers said they are continuing to investigate the crash and are seeking additional information.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).