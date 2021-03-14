Troopers searching for driver who fled after hitting 2 bicyclists, killing 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently searching for answers after a person hit two women on their bicycles, killing one of them and severely injuring the other, before fleeing in Lee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, someone was driving east on North River Road in Lee County while the two women, ages 64 and 49, rode their bicycles east on the road.

The front of the unknown car collided with the back of the women. They, along with their bicycles, came to a final rest on the east lane and south side grass shoulder of North River Road.

Troopers say the 64-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The 49-year-old bicyclist was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.