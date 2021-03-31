Troopers help deliver baby on side of Central Florida roadway

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Highway Patrol

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) – Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers helped deliver a baby on the side of a roadway in Altamonte Springs early Tuesday morning.

Trooper Michael Allen and Auxilary Trooper Pete Christie spotted an SUV traveling 83 mph in a 50 mph zone on State Road 414.

As troopers started to stop the driver, he began waving his arms frantically outside his window.

*Viewer discretion is advised*

Both troopers went to the SUV and were told the woman in the passenger seat was in active labor.

They called EMS and got the woman to exit a vehicle and onto a blanket on a grassy area on the side of the roadway.

A few moments later, the woman delivered a healthy baby girl. FHP said the dad was able to catch the baby and hand her to Allen who then cleared her airways.

EMS arrived after the delivery and took the mother and the newborn to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss