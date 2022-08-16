TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Students in 14 states, including Florida, could win the trip of a lifetime.

AAA said it is bringing back a popular contest for eighth graders, where the winners will take a week-long educational river cruise in Europe.

There is no cost to enter the contest. The prize includes the cruise, airfare and money for passports for the student and a parent or guardian.

Students will need to submit a creative selfie that showcases their passion for travel and answer three essay questions about travel.

To be eligible for the contest, AAA said students must:

Be at least 13 years old at the start of the contest.

Be entering the 8th grade and in good standing.

Reside in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota. Visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew to confirm eligibility.

Be willing to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at the time of the cruise.

*Students are NOT required to be AAA Members or purchase anything to enter.

The week-long cruise will take place from March 12-19, 2023.

AAA said students will fly to Amsterdam, where they will board the AmaWaterways AmaLucia ship. The ship will sail from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium, before returning to Amsterdam.

AAA said 60 winning students will bring one parent or legal guardian to serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a cabin while sailing on the AmaWaterways “AmaLucia” ship.

The contest begins Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 23. Winners will be notified in October, AAA said.

“For many young students, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Deborah Haas said. “So, we urge them to enter the contest. The winners will join us on a week-long cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium. While there, students will experience the diverse people and cultures of the area and make new friends. In the end, our hope is to instill a love of travel in generations to come.”

To learn more about the contest, click here.