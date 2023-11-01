Video above: Marion County Sheriff discusses arrest of Susan Lorincz

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trial date has been set for a Florida woman who is accused of fatally shooting her neighbor through her front door after an argument about children playing in the neighborhood, according to a report.

The trial for Susan Lorincz is scheduled for the final week of June 2024, according to WESH. The station reported pre-trial conferences are expected to start June 5.

Lorincz, 58, who is white, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Ajike “A.J.” Owens, a Black mother of four, in their Ocala-area neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a trespassing call and found Owens with gunshot wounds.

Lorincz was allegedly yelling racial slurs at the children, said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney. The sheriff’s office didn’t confirm if any racial slurs were used.

Lorincz claimed she was acting in self-defense because Owens was trying to break down her door. However, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Lorincz’s actions were not justified under the law.

According to the sheriff’s account, Owens was shot moments after going to Lorincz’s apartment because she had yelled at Owens’ children as they played outside. He said Lorincz had thrown a pair of skates that hit one of the children.

The sheriff said that since January 2021, deputies responded at least a half-dozen calls in connection with what police described as feuding between Owens and Lorincz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.