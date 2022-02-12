Trial begins for accused Florida serial killer of 4 women

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors told jurors that DNA links an accused serial killer with the slayings of three women 16 years ago when he was a criminal justice student at a local university.

Prosecutors in Daytona Beach said during opening statements on Friday that DNA taken from Robert Hayes matches material found on the bodies of two of the three women, who were found shot to death by the same gun between December 2005 and February 2006.

Hayes is also facing trial later for allegedly strangling a fourth woman in Palm Beach County in 2016.

Hayes’ attorney did not give specifics on how he would dispute the evidence.

The 39-year-old Hayes is facing a possible death sentence.