Tree falls on family on way to Florida beach, nobody hurt

Dozens of Formosan termites walk in a glass container at the lab where Nan-Yo Su, a professor of entomology at the University of Florida in Davie, conducts experiments, Monday, March 2, 1998. The number of termites will increase throughout the country because of El Nino weather patterns and global warming, exterminators say. Homeowners spend $2 […]

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — South Florida authorities say a tree-infested with termites fell on a van with six children inside, but nobody was hurt.

Television station WPLG reports the parents of the children in the van told police officers they were on their way to the beach Sunday when the tree fell on their van as it was traveling on a Miami Beach road.

The tree shattered the van’s windshield and damaged the hood, but Miami Beach Fire Rescue didn’t need to take anyone to the hospital.

The tree blocked traffic on the street for hours Sunday.