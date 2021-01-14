Trapped manatees rescued at Florida wildlife sanctuary

Florida wildlife officials rescued six manatees that were trapped in the Pine Island Conservation Area.

Wildlife officials believe the animals became trapped after swimming over a concrete weir during a high-water event.

A team of rescuers brought them to safety, and four of the manatees were released back into the wild. Two were taken to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for rehabilitation. One of them had escaped, but was rescued again and taken to the zoo for rehabilitation.

The FWC said that manatees that become stranded or trapped during a storm may require medical attention. To report a stranded, trapped or injured manatee, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

