MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Monroe County deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped wrangle a crocodile that was trapped between a road and a fence line.

Deputies said they received a call around 7:10 a.m. Friday about a crocodile that was trying to access a canal.

Deputies said they found the croc trapped between the roadway along Venetian Boulevard in Islamorada and a fence line.

Deputies and FWC officers said they feared the crocodile would run into traffic while trying to find the water.

Officials were able to wrangle the crocodile and release it into nearby waters. The crocodile was not injured.