Transatlantic flights return to Florida’s busiest airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the first time since the start of the pandemic last year, Florida’s busiest airport is welcoming a transatlantic flight.

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany is expected to land Wednesday evening at the Orlando International Airport.

Airport officials say the flight was an indicator that travel was returning to normal after a year of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, airport officials say the Memorial Day weekend travel volume approached what was considered normal in past non-pandemic years. More than 360,000 travelers departed Orlando International Airport during a six-day holiday period last week.

