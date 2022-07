OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters were called to a blaze in central Florida Thursday that started in a trailer that was carrying 40,000 pounds of potato chips.

Ocala Fire Rescue said they were called to Outlaw Snax for a report of vehicle fire around 1:48 p.m.

Ocala firefighters said the trailer was not connected to a truck and they were able to put the fire.

There were no injuries reported, according to the fire department, but the chips were a total loss.