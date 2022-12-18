OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trailer carrying several thousand pounds of onions caught fire along I-75 on Saturday.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to the Old Blitchton Road exit at around 8:30 p.m. after a trailer became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver told firefighters he first noticed smoke coming from the passenger side of the trailer after blowing out a tire. Fire crews knocked down the flames in about three minutes.

In total, six crates – each carrying about a 1,000 pounds of onions – were scorched by the fire. No one was hurt.

Ocala Fire Rescue said Florida DOT Road Rangers and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.

