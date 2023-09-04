PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-month-old girl died in a shooting in Palm Coast on Sunday.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers “received a frantic 911 call reporting a baby had been shot” in a home on Ranwood Lane at 11:45 p.m.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She was later pronounced dead.

“This is a tragic situation, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. This was a young life cut way too short,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While God has a new little angel, we will investigate this incident along with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigation Unit until all facts are known.”

The sheriff’s office said no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and it may have been an accident.

“There is no threat to the community,” Staly said. “The incident was contained inside this residence and all persons present or involved have been identified.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting the sheriff’s office with their investigation.