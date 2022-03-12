Tractor-trailer overturns in Marion County, FHP says

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers along the northbound lanes of I-75 at SR-200 in Marion County Saturday.

Pictures showed one tractor-trailer on its side and another with extensive damage to its trailer. Troopers said the crash closed all northbound lanes on the roadway.

  • (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)
  • (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)
  • (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

All lanes of I-75 were late reopened however the SR-200 exit ramp remains closed.

FHP asked drivers to remain cautious when driving in inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss