Tractor-trailer overturns in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers along the northbound lanes of I-75 at SR-200 in Marion County Saturday.

Pictures showed one tractor-trailer on its side and another with extensive damage to its trailer. Troopers said the crash closed all northbound lanes on the roadway.

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

All lanes of I-75 were late reopened however the SR-200 exit ramp remains closed.

FHP asked drivers to remain cautious when driving in inclement weather.