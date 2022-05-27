LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of I-75 were closed in Lee County Friday morning after the Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer flipped off an overpass in the northbound lanes near Alico Road.

Troopers said the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 will remain closed along with the westbound lanes of Alico Road until emergency crews clear the scene.

Tractor-trailer hangs off I-75 overpass in Lee County (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

The highway patrol released pictures and a video following the incident which appears to show the trailer section of the truck hanging off the edge of the overpass and resting on the lanes below.

Authorities did not immediately release the cause of the crash.

