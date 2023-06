GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-75 near Gainesville.

Cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed the truck on its side in the median and part of the lanes.

The truck appeared to have suffered heavy damage on its front. The extent of any injuries in the crash is not yet known.

WOGX reported that a chemical spill happened as a result of the crash. Crews are working to clean up the area.