SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A tractor-trailer carrying bananas caught fire early Friday on I-75 in Sumter County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck caught fire around 3 a.m. near mile marker 310.

“Not an ap-peeling situation at 3am this morning,” FHP tweeted.

Photos from the scene show dozens of bananas spilling out of the truck and onto the roadway.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

Crews were still cleaning up the scene around 8:30 a.m.

It is not known if the driver was hurt in the incident.