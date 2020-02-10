Toxic toads can kill your pet in minutes— here’s how to stop them

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 29: Jeannine Tilford, of Toad Busters, a toad removal company based in South Florida, holds a poisonous cane toad, also known as bufos, that she caught near a lake on March 29, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The highly toxic species of toad, which can cause harm to animals and people, has inundated some places in the Palm Beach area as the baby toads come out of the water this time of the year. . (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A poisonous toad from Central and South America has been appearing in record numbers across Florida this year and wildlife officials want you to kill them before they kill your pet.

The Bufo toad, also known as the cane or marine toad, first invaded Florida in the 1930s to manage pests in sugar cane fields, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In recent years, its been spotted more frequently in Florida, with the FWC reporting more than 600 confirmed cane toad sightings this year alone. There were 48 credible cane toad sightings in Tampa Bay, according to The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health’s online map.

According to the FWC, Bufo toads are toxic to most pets that bite or eat them. The toads have enlarged glands behind their eyes that secrete a milky-white toxin (bufotoxin) as defense against predators.

Without proper treatment, pets that lick or bite a Bufo toad can die in as little as 15 minutes.

How to know if it’s a toxic toad

Cane toads are described as reddish-brown to grayish-brown with a light-yellow or beige belly. They’re not to be mistaken with the native southern toad, which looks relatively similar. If the toad is more than 4 inches long, it’s a toxic toad.

The toads are commonly found in yards, around buildings or near canals and ponds.

How to tell if your pet came in contact with a toxic toad

Symptoms of Bufo toad poisoning may include drooling, loss of coordination, seizures, frantic or disoriented behavior, red gums, heavy panting and dilated eyes.

Humans who handle the toads may experience skin and eye irritation.

What to do if your pet was poisoned

If your pet comes in contact with a Bufo toad, you should follow these steps immediately:

Wash the toxins out of their mouth with a hose. Spray for 10 minutes without getting water directly down the throat.

Wipe gums and tongue with towel to remove toxins

Visit veterinarian immediately

How you should kill them

While wearing latex or rubber gloves, apply a small dab of a 20 percent benzocaine gel, such as Orajel on the toad’s body.

Put the toad in a plastic bag, then freeze it for 48 hours before disposing of it

The FWC encourages landowners to kill cane toads on their property whenever possible. The toads are not protected in Florida but hunters must abide by the state’s anti-cruelty law.

You can also hire a trapper to catch them.

What you should do to keep them off your property

Cut your grass regularly and keep it short.

Fill in any holes around structures where the toads may burrow

Trim the underside of shrubs and clear away all brush piles and debris

Store pet food inside and be sure to clean up food left outside

Remove clutter

