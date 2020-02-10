Toxic toads can kill your pet in minutes— here’s how to stop them

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 29: Jeannine Tilford, of Toad Busters, a toad removal company based in South Florida, holds a poisonous cane toad, also known as bufos, that she caught near a lake on March 29, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The highly toxic species of toad, which can cause harm to animals and people, has inundated some places in the Palm Beach area as the baby toads come out of the water this time of the year. . (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A poisonous toad from Central and South America has been appearing in record numbers across Florida this year and wildlife officials want you to kill them before they kill your pet.

The Bufo toad, also known as the cane or marine toad, first invaded Florida in the 1930s to manage pests in sugar cane fields, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In recent years, its been spotted more frequently in Florida, with the FWC reporting more than 600 confirmed cane toad sightings this year alone. There were 48 credible cane toad sightings in Tampa Bay, according to The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health’s online map.

According to the FWC, Bufo toads are toxic to most pets that bite or eat them. The toads have enlarged glands behind their eyes that secrete a milky-white toxin (bufotoxin) as defense against predators.

Without proper treatment, pets that lick or bite a Bufo toad can die in as little as 15 minutes.

How to know if it’s a toxic toad

Cane toads are described as reddish-brown to grayish-brown with a light-yellow or beige belly. They’re not to be mistaken with the native southern toad, which looks relatively similar. If the toad is more than 4 inches long, it’s a toxic toad.

The toads are commonly found in yards, around buildings or near canals and ponds.

How to tell if your pet came in contact with a toxic toad

Symptoms of Bufo toad poisoning may include drooling, loss of coordination, seizures, frantic or disoriented behavior, red gums, heavy panting and dilated eyes.

Humans who handle the toads may experience skin and eye irritation.

What to do if your pet was poisoned

If your pet comes in contact with a Bufo toad, you should follow these steps immediately:

  • Wash the toxins out of their mouth with a hose. Spray for 10 minutes without getting water directly down the throat.
  • Wipe gums and tongue with towel to remove toxins
  • Visit veterinarian immediately

How you should kill them

  • While wearing latex or rubber gloves, apply a small dab of a 20 percent benzocaine gel, such as Orajel on the toad’s body.
  • Put the toad in a plastic bag, then freeze it for 48 hours before disposing of it
  • The FWC encourages landowners to kill cane toads on their property whenever possible. The toads are not protected in Florida but hunters must abide by the state’s anti-cruelty law.
  • You can also hire a trapper to catch them.

What you should do to keep them off your property

  • Cut your grass regularly and keep it short.
  • Fill in any holes around structures where the toads may burrow
  • Trim the underside of shrubs and clear away all brush piles and debris
  • Store pet food inside and be sure to clean up food left outside
  • Remove clutter

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season"

Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"

Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three"

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss