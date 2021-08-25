Tourist protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

This image provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Tamarius Blair David Jr., who fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant, police and a family member said. David Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to his arrest report. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist who was protecting his 1-year-old son.

Tamarius Blair David Jr. told investigators he shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield on Tuesday night because “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered.  

He told investigators he walked into La Cerveceria restaurant and picked Wakefield out at random. Wakefield’s family says he stood up and got between David and his son, saying “He’s only a boy.”

Police say David then shot Wakefield multiple times. David then ran from the restaurant and was captured in a nearby alley. He is charged with murder.

