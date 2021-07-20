Tourist couple brutally attacked, woman sexually battered, strangled at Florida hotel, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a homeless man accused of brutally attacking a couple on vacation in northwest Miami-Dade.

Travon Smith, 22, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, sexual battery, and burglary with assault or battery, according to an affidavit.

The attack happened at about 3:30 p.m. on July 10, while the couple was staying at a Roadway Inn in northwest Miami-Dade. According to the arrest report, the couple was in their late 60s.

Police said Smith knocked on their door and burst into their hotel room. He punched the man in his face, pushed him to the ground and bit him on the back of the neck, according to the report.

Before his wife could call 911, police said the man punched her in the face, then dragged her by the hair to an elevator. When they got to the second floor, he forced the woman to perform oral sex and strangled her to “the point where she lost her vision,” the report said.

Smith had attempted to sexually batter the woman further, but police arrived and took him into custody.

Police said both victims suffered serious injuries.

Smith “confessed to the allegations made against him,” police wrote in the arrest report.

He is being held in a Miami-Dade jail.