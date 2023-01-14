KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was bitten by what police called “a large shark” while swimming in the Florida Keys last week.

According to a Key West Police Department incident report obtained by the Miami Herald, a 34-year-old man from Romania was in the water near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park when he was bitten.

He was left with lacerations to his leg, but was able to walk to an ambulance. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report.

Park rangers flew purple flags warning beachgoers of dangerous marine life after the bite. They were reportedly still flying on Friday.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection told the Miami Herald that park rangers “closely monitored the water, but did not observe any sharks.”