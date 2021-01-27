Tornado hits Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down near Florida’s capital city airport, causing damage and knocking out weather radar before moving east into residential neighborhoods.

Tornado Warning including Tallahassee FL, Midway FL, Wacissa FL until 12:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/wTxnCUMcRK — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 27, 2021

The National Weather Service reports the tornado touched down late Wednesday morning. Tallahassee International Airport was closed as officials assessed damage, but there were no reported injuries at the facility.

The city said hundreds of customers were without power. There was also reported damage in the city’s Southwood community, home to several state offices, as well as scattered neighborhoods south of downtown.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

The airport will remain temporarily closed until further notice.