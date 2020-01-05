Tornado damages buildings in central Florida city

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in a central Florida community Saturday and caused around $20,000 in damage to city property.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado traveled a quarter of a mile in the city of DeLand.

Crews are still assessing damage but appears to be limited to Melching Field, the city’s Little League Field and the VFW Hall sustained damage from the storm system that passed through this morning. Initially estimated at $20,000 to $25,000 in damage to city facilities. pic.twitter.com/13KPBMJshn — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) January 4, 2020

The Orlando Sentinel reported that several roads in the area were closed while city crews assessed damages, removed downed trees, secured power lines and cleaned up debris.

City officials said the twister damaged a water plant, a park and Little League fields. There was also damage to the VFW Hall.

There were no injuries reported, but power was knocked out in some places.

