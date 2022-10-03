TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday’s drawing according to the Florida Lottery.

Officials said one lucky player successfully matched all five winning numbers: 2-3-9-16-22

The winning ticket was sold at Exxon Coral Way, at 2900 Coral Way in Miami. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to claim their prize worth $153,539.59, the Florida lottery said on its website.

A total of 239 other players won a second-place prize worth $100. There were 80,593 total winners during Tuesday’s drawing.

PRIZE LEVEL Odds of Winning WINNERS PRIZE AMOUNT 5-of-5 1 in 376,992 1 $153,539.59 4-of-5 1 in 2,432.21 239 $103.50 3-of-5 1 in 81.07 7,825 $8.50 2-of-5 1 in 8.39 72,528 Free Ticket Overall Odds: 1:7.58 (Data from Florida Lottery)

To play the game, the Florida Lottery draws five out of 36 numbers at random. If a player’s selected numbers match the five winning numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played, they win the FANTASY 5 top prize.