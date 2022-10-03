TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday’s drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
Officials said one lucky player successfully matched all five winning numbers: 2-3-9-16-22
The winning ticket was sold at Exxon Coral Way, at 2900 Coral Way in Miami. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to claim their prize worth $153,539.59, the Florida lottery said on its website.
A total of 239 other players won a second-place prize worth $100. There were 80,593 total winners during Tuesday’s drawing.
|PRIZE LEVEL
|Odds of Winning
|WINNERS
|PRIZE AMOUNT
|5-of-5
|1 in 376,992
|1
|$153,539.59
|4-of-5
|1 in 2,432.21
|239
|$103.50
|3-of-5
|1 in 81.07
|7,825
|$8.50
|2-of-5
|1 in 8.39
|72,528
|Free Ticket
To play the game, the Florida Lottery draws five out of 36 numbers at random. If a player’s selected numbers match the five winning numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played, they win the FANTASY 5 top prize.