Related video above: Shirtless Florida man found climbing tree ‘like Tarzan’ after police chase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another year has come and gone, but the wacky antics of Florida residents will live on forever through the internet.

From police chases, to sugar daddies, to “Booty Patrol” officers, “Florida Man” and “Florida Woman” were back it again this year with a wide range of shenanigans.

Here are just a few of the top headlines from 2023:

(Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office)

Author: Kaycee Sloan | Date: Dec. 7

This Florida Man was taken into custody in October for driving a truck painted similar to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, but instead read “Booty Patrol.”

The incident report states that deputies discovered the driver had “multiple run-ins” with law enforcement due to his truck and even has a TikTok account for his vehicle.

Back in October, the sheriff’s office asked drivers to keep an eye out for the “Booty Patrol” vehicle as it had been spotted in several other Florida counties as well.

(Boca Raton Planning & Zoning Board)

Author: Rachel Tucker | Date: March 10

In this Florida Woman tale – a spiritual successor to last year’s “Florida ‘mistress’ demands taxpayer-funded BDSM dungeon at city commission meeting” – a woman took the podium at a Planning & Zoning Board meeting with an unusual request.

Accompanied by an older gentleman, she asked the board to designate March 10 as “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

“You guys may not be aware, but Florida has the largest per-capita population of sugar daddies in the U.S.,” she said, pointing out that South Florida has the most “concentrated populace of these aged benefactors.”

Board members seemed puzzled by the request.

FILE – Directional signs along Interstate I-75 in Florida. (Getty Images)

Author: Rachel Tucker | Date: July 21

Months before it was revealed that the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto series will be set in the Sunshine State, this Florida Man reportedly noted that a real-life, high-speed police chase felt like playing the wildly popular video game franchise.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ensued after deputies clocked the 22-year-old driver going 117 mph on I-75. He was accused of ignoring deputies’ lights and sirens, topping speeds of 120 mph before exiting the interstate.

On the drive to jail, the driver told a deputy that he “felt like he was in the video game Grand Theft Auto,” according to the sheriff’s office.

(Port Orange Police Department)

Author: Rachel Tucker | Date: April 13

Police lost sight of this Florida Man after a chase, but it wasn’t long before they discovered his unusual hiding spot. Port Orange police officers found him hiding up a large oak tree.

Body camera video showed officers telling the Florida Man to come down from the tree and warning him not to run away, or they would send a K-9 after him. He moved down toward the end of the branch, appearing to “run away in the tree,” as one officer described it over his radio.

“He’s literally in a tree right now, trying to climb it like Tarzan,” an officer said shortly before the man was caught on camera failing to swing from one branch to the other.

Credit: PCSO

Author: Nathaniel Rodriguez | Date: Oct. 17

This Florida Man tried to evade deputies through unconventional means when they attempted to arrest him for aggravated battery, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went looking for Johnny Yates, 41, only to be greeted by a whiteboard with the message “Johnny Yates does NOT live here!” Seems legit, right?

Well, the deputies didn’t think so.

The sheriff’s office said deputies saw a person leaving the home, who told them that Johnny was inside with several other people.

The snake, discovered by a TSA officer, wasn’t allowed to board the plane. (TSA)

Author: Rachel Tucker | Date: Jan. 8

Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through a x-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said security officers found the snake curled up inside a carry-on bag

The passenger told officers the boa was her “emotional support pet”, a TSA spokesperson said. The agency checked with her airline, who confirmed the snake would not be allowed on the plane while loose inside a suitcase.

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

Author: Rachel Tucker | Date: Nov. 23

In a scene straight out of the sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, this Florida Woman was caught on camera emerging from the inside of a couch after a failed attempt to hide from deputies.

The 39-year-old was wanted on a parole violation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

(Credit: Gary Greenspan/TMX)

Author: Nathaniel Rodriguez | Date: Oct. 24

Nightmare fuel! A Florida man discovered an unwelcome guest in his home after an invasive iguana decided to hide out in his toilet.

“I don’t know if it was just looking for a spa day or what, but it’s huge,” he said. “I don’t know how it got there.”

While he hoped for the iguana to be relocated, it likely wasn’t. Releasing captured iguanas is prohibited, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

(Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

Author: Rachel Tucker | Date: Dec. 12

This Florida Man led deputies on a chase that ended at their front door.

A Columbia County deputy was assisting paramedics with a man “experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the patient climbed into the front of the ambulance and sped off. The ambulance eventually drove onto the front lawn of the sheriff’s office operations center, bringing the chase to an end.

Deputies did not have to go far to book the suspect into jail.

An alligator swims at the Everglades National Park, Fla., April 23, 2012. A group of Floridians plan to host a series of competitions themed according to the collective antics of the beer-loving, gator-possessing, rap-sheet heavy, mullet-wearing social media phenomenon known as “Florida Man.” The games will poke fun at Florida’s reputation for producing strange news stories involving guns, drugs, booze and reptiles — or some combination of the four. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, file)

Author: The Associated Press | Date: Oct. 25

Although this is not about a specific Florida Man, the viral phenomenon has inspired what promises to be “the most insane athletic showdown on Earth.”

Contests in the inaugural “Florida Man Games” include beer belly wrestling and an “evading arrest” obstacle course, in which contestants jump over fences and through yards while being chased by real police officers, according to the organizers.

The competition is planned for next February in St. Augustine, Florida.