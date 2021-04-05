Tom Brady makes visit to Walt Disney World

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent his Easter weekend at Walt Disney World.

The theme park sent out a video of the Super Bowl MVP experiencing Disney’s new attraction Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

The legendary quarterback journeyed to a galaxy far, far away, learning the ways of the Force building his own lightsaber and even getting a chance to talk to Chewbacca.

Brady’s visit, followed Rob Gronkowski’s visit to Walt Disney World Resort the day after the Super Bowl in early February. The traditional parade featuring the Super Bowl MVP did not happen this year due to COVID-19.