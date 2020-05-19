Tom Brady gives advice to graduating class of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is congratulating the class of 2020 in a new video.

The Florida Department of Education shared the video on Monday as part of its “Celebrating FL Seniors” initiative with the Florida Education Foundation and the Florida Lottery.

In the video, Brady speaks to the class of 2020 about how he has used adversity in his own life to fuel his success.

“What you want to be and what you can be is all going to be determined by you. Because your life is what you make of it,” he said.