TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach.

Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother was the suspect. Their names were not released.

Police said the mother is in custody, but it’s unclear what charges she faces at this time.

This story is developing.