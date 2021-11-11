Toddler spots, mistakes 6-foot alligator as ‘turtle’ in sewer outside of Florida restaurant

TAMPA (WFLA) – Joe Brenner was out with his 2-year-old son when the toddler spotted what he thought was a “turtle” actually turned out to be an alligator in a sewer outside a Jacksonville restaurant.

In a video shared with WFLA, Brenner in the video says, “Yo, look at this in the sewer outside of Cantina. There is a ginormous alligator and it is alive as hell.” His son can also be heard saying, “Hello Mr. Alligator!”

“My 2-year-old son looked down into the sewer outside the restaurant and said ‘turtle’ not quite,” Brenner told WFLA.

The family took a few pictures of it before enjoying dinner and said the gator was “pretty friendly.”