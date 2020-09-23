Toddler killed in Florida shooting; teen critically injured

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—Officials in Orange County say a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Pine Hills.

Deputies said Daquane James Felix Jr. was killed after shots were fired in the 4000 block of Drexel Avenue late Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the child, whose age is unknown, with a gunshot wound. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said no one else was injured.

As of late Tuesday night, nobody had been taken into custody in the case.

The shooting comes just one night after a 14-year-old Evans High School student was shot and killed on Glendale Drive in Pine Hills.

A 15-year-old was also critically injured in the same shooting.

Deputies are asking anyone with information in that case to call crimeline.

