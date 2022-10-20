JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.

According to a First Coast News report, the child walked onto the eastbound lanes of J. T. Butler Blvd. at around 7:30 after the GMC SUV she was riding in broke down on the side of the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the girl was struck by an Audi, whose driver and passenger stopped and rendered aid.

Troopers said the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to First Coast News, FHP identified the adults riding in the SUV with the toddler as a 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.