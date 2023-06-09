TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car on Thursday after her family was out having lunch in DeLand.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the parents of the girl allegedly discovered she was left in the family car after they went out for lunch. The parents returned home around 2:40 p.m. with the child and her two older brothers, ages 15 and 18.

It was around 5 p.m. when her parents allegedly found her unresponsive in the car. They rushed her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.