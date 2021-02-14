Toddler drowns in Florida swimming pool; mother and boyfriend arrested

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida mother and her boyfriend are facing manslaughter charges after a toddler drowned in a swimming pool.

Police said Amanda Paige Davis, 30, of Titusville, and Charner Leon Williams IV, 30, of Titusville were arrested and both charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Investigators said 23-month-old Athena Blevins was found by the couple’s roommate, unresponsive in the pool at their residence located at 745 Knox McRae Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the child’s mother and boyfriend were asleep and did not wake up until paramedics arrived.

The toddler was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives said they obtained a search warrant for the residence, which led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. Police said the drug paraphernalia would have been easily accessible to the child.

Police said no steps had been taken to prevent the toddler from having access to the swimming pool or the roadway.

Davis and Williams are both being held in jail without bond.