POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A toddler died after shots rang out at a south Florida apartment complex on Saturday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 2 p.m., according to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ.

When they arrived, deputies found a person with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as a toddler. The child was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

BCSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis told WPLG that homicide detectives and the department’s child protective investigation division is investigating the shooting.

Officials did not release additional details about the incident or any potential suspects.