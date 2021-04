TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the death of a toddler who fell out of a moving car Wednesday night, NBC 6 reports.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Northwest 47th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Police said the boy was able to get out of his car seat and ended up falling out of a car. He was flown to an area hospital, where he later died.

The child has not been identified, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.