JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating after a toddler died after being left in a hot car in a church parking lot, according to reports.

The police department said it received a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday about an unresponsive child.

Investigators said they found an unresponsive young girl dead after she was left in a car in the parking lot of a church located on 8th Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach.

Police said they believe the girl’s death was heat-related.

According to WJXT, Jacksonville Beach Police spokeswoman Sgt. T.L. Tator said the church is also home to a preschool during the day.

“We just have to right now figure out exactly what happened here today in this tragedy,” Tator told the news station. “It affects everybody. It affects not only the parishioners, and it affects the community, it affects the officers, so we just ask that everybody keep that family and their thoughts and prayers.”

No other details were immediately available.