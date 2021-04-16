To-go cocktails could become permanent in Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – To-go alcoholic drinks could soon be permanent in Florida thanks to a bill moving through the state legislature.

This bill is similar to the executive order Governor Ron DeSantis implemented at the beginning of the pandemic.

“They lifted that law originally back when COVID first hit. It really sort of saved our business in a way. We were able to get an income in and it was surprising at how in-demand it was,” said Jarrett Sabatini, owner of Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails in St. Petersburg.

Business owners in St. Petersburg tell 8 On Your Side this could be a win-win for them and their customers.

“There are a lot of people who will only do pickup or delivery, they won’t go inside a restaurant, and it just gives them a choice to have more options,” said Michael Crippin, owner of The Studio Public House.

The bill passed in the Florida House earlier this week and now going back to the Florida Senate for final approval. Once it’s fully passed, it will move on to the Governor’s desk for him to sign it.

If Gov. DeSantis signs this bill, it will go into effect July 1.