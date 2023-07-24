HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday has begun. What better way to get kids excited for the school year than a shopping trip for new stuff?

It can be expensive, but Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday can save you money Monday, July 24 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The founder of Tampa Bay Moms Group Steffany Rodriguez-Neely has some advice.

“One of my favorite things is so many apps have the ability to scan, and you can compare prices right there in store,” Rodriguez-Neely said.

As a mother of five and a dedicated foster mom, Rodriguez-Neely has gone back-to-school shopping more than a few times.

Well aware of how folders, notebooks, and other school supplies under $50 can be purchased tax-free throughout the next two weeks, she said to wait.

“They are hard to find because everyone gets that same generic list and everyone in the same grade is hunting for those same items, that may not even be necessary,” Rodriguez-Neely said. “You can find those items easier and maybe even cheaper a week or two weeks later.”

Clothing, shoes, and accessories $100 or less are also part of the tax holiday, but Rodriguez-Neely even has shopping hacks for those items.

“If you check those clearance racks where they are moving their summer clothes to bring in clothes for fall and winter that we don’t necessarily need, you will find some good deals on the clearance racks as well.”

Now is a great time to rack up cash-back points as well.

Some electronics under $1,500 are a part of this tax break. Rodriguez-Neely said you can find out who is creating the best deals this back-to-school tax-free holiday season by signing up for emails at your local or online electronics store.

New to look out for this year is tax exemption on learning aids like whiteboards and also jigsaw puzzles.