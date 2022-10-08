TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian’s progress Friday.

The CIRA’s satellite imagery showed the hurricane’s development as it formed in the Caribbean and gained strength through the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida as a category four hurricane.

The deadly system left devastation in its wake, especially in Florida where the west coast was hit hard by the storm’s winds and flooding. Other parts of the state also saw heavy flooding.

As of Friday, Florida confirmed 94 deaths related to Hurricane Ian. Other deaths were also reported in South Carolina, where it made another landfall, and Cuba, which was hit before the United States.